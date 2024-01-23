PBBM: PH respects One China policy, not endorsing Taiwan independence

MANILA: The Philippines continues to adhere to the 'One China' policy and is not endorsing Taiwan's independence, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Tuesday. In a recorded interview aired over GMA News' 24 Oras, Marcos admitted that he was surprised by China's reaction over his congratulatory message to Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te. 'The One China policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One China policy strictly and conscientiously since we adopted the one China policy. And that has not changed. That will not change,' Marcos said. 'We are not endorsing Taiwanese' independence. Taiwan is a province of China but the manner in which they will be brought together again is an internal matter,' he added. Under the One China principle, the Philippines recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole Chinese government. Marcos clarified that he congratulated Lai on his election as 'a common courtesy.' 'Very simple lang ang ano ko diyan. Noong naging presidente ako, binati ako (My [explan ation] is very simple. When I became president, I received congratulatory messages). So, what do you do? It is just a common courtesy to do the same for them. That's really where it came from,' he said. Lai chaired the Democratic Progressive Party and was President Tsai Ing-wen's vice president. Marcos earlier congratulated Lai, saying he looks forward to 'close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.' Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said Marcos' remarks were 'a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs.' Source: Philippines News Agency