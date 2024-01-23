PBBM on VP Sara’s political plans: She’s testing the waters

MANILA: Vice President Sara Z. Duterte may be gauging public opinion when she announced her plan to run for public office 'in the next elections,' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Tuesday. This, after Duterte bared her political plan while in Davao City on Monday. 'I think she's also testing the waters to see what the reaction will be,' Marcos said in a taped interview with GMA's 24 Oras, when asked to react on Duterte's pronouncement. Marcos said he has yet to discuss the matter with Duterte. Duterte did not divulge the particular position that she is eyeing. Her term as vice president will end in 2028. The next national (senators and Congress representatives) and local elections will be held in May 2025. Source: Philippines News Agency