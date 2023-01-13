PBBM names new Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has tapped former Tawi-Tawi governor Al Tillah as his new adviser on Muslim affairs.

Marcos on Friday administered the oath of office to Tillah as Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs at the Malacañan Palace in Manila, based on the photos uploaded on the Chief Executive's official Facebook page.

Tillah's appointment came amid Marcos' firm commitment to strive for peace and development in Mindanao.

In another Facebook post, Marcos also shared several photos of him leading the oath-taking of newly-installed Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. at Malacañan Palace.

Galvez's appointment as the new head of the Department of National Defense (DND) was first announced on Monday.

Galvez was named the new Defense chief, after Marcos accepted the resignation of Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. as DND officer-in-charge.

Prior to his new appointment, Galvez served as Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

Galvez, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1985, is best remembered as commander of the Western Mindanao Command as he led the AFP in liberating the city of Marawi from the hands of the theMaute-ASG-ISIS terror group.

On Thursday, Galvez thanked Marcos for the trust and confidence placed upon him on his appointment as DND chief.

Galvez said the DND, under his leadership, would work with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure the success of the Marcos administration in protecting the country, addressing challenges to the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and attaining total victory against communist insurgency.

Meantime, Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) chairperson Michael Aguinaldo also took oath on Friday before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

A photo of Aguinaldo's oath-taking was released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The PCO first announced Aguinaldo's appointment as PCC chief on Wednesday.

Aguinaldo's term as PCC chairperson will end on Jan. 7, 2030.

Before serving as head of the PCC, Aguinaldo was COA chairperson from March 2015 to February 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency