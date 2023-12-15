PBBM names new MARINA chief

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Sonia Malaluan as the new administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Malacañang announced on Friday. In a statement, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Malaluan, a senior MARINA official, replaced Hernani Fabia who has tendered his resignation as the agency's administrator. Garafil noted that before her appointment as MARINA chief, Malaluan was designated as the agency's Deputy Administrator for Planning on Nov. 23 last year. 'In appointing Malaluan, President Marcos cited her remarkable training and experience in economics, technology, finance, law, management, public utility and in other aspects of the maritime industry,' she said. Malaluan also served as Director II from May 2014 to Nov. 2022; Maritime Attaché to London in 2018; Chief Accountant from Dec. 2001 to April 2014; and Chief Transportation Development Officer from Feb. to Dec. 2001. Malaluan, a certified public accountant, graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the Western Philippine College in 1987, and a Master's degree in Science in Shipping Management from the World Maritime University, Sweden in 1998. She also earned her Master's degree in Public Administration from Singapore's National University, Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy in 2011. MARINA, an attached agency of the Department of Transportation, is mandated to adopt and implement a practicable and coordinated Maritime Industry Development Program. It is also tasked to ensure the effective supervision, regulation and rationalization of the organizational management, ownership and operations of all water transport utilities and other maritime enterprises. Source: Philippines News Agency