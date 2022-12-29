PBBM names new GAB chair, SBMA board members

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named lawyer Richard Santos Clarin as chairperson of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“Na-appoint as chairman ng Games and Amusement Board si Mr. Richard Santos Clarin (Mr. Richard Santos Clarin has been appointed chairman of the Games and Amusement Board),” Malacañang press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez said on Thursday.

The GAB regulates and supervises professional sports and allied activities to combat and prevent the existence and proliferation of illegal bookie joints and other forms of organized illegal gambling connected with all play-for-pay sports and amusement games.

It also exercises supervision and regulation over the operation and conduct of professional sports and their activities to promote and maintain orderly, honest and fair conduct of games; provide protection to the betting public and patrons, practicing licensees in the professional sport concerned; and make professional sports activities a stable base for revenue generation.

Oseña-Paez also said the President also appointed eight new members of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) board of directors– Allan Troy Dandan Baquir, who represents the national government, and Edelberto “Bert” Salgo Mozo and Tomas Fausto Lahom III, who both represent the business and investment sectors.

Meanwhile, acting members representing the private sector are Honorario Kagabio Aliado III, Jose Marie Balandra Ponce, Kenneth Lemuel Go Rementilla, Amable Banco Tolentino and Maria Cecilia Bobadila Vidare.

Under Sec. 13 (c) of Republic Act (RA) No. 7227, or the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992, the SBMA Board of Directors must be composed of 15 members from different sectors.

There must be two representatives from the national government; five representatives from the private sector coming from the present naval stations, public works center, ship repair facility, naval supply depot and naval air stations; and the remaining must be composed of representatives from the business and investment sectors.

The SBMA is the operating and implementing arm of the Philippine government for the development of the 670 square kilometer area of Subic Bay Freeport (SBF) into a self-sustaining tourism, industrial, commercial, financial and investment center to generate employment opportunities.

The SBF was the former US Naval facility in Subic Bay.

Source: Philippines News Agency