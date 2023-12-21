PBBM names acting MIAA chief

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has designated airport operations expert Eric Jose Ines as acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Malacañang announced Thursday. Ines will also serve as a member of the MIAA's Board of Directors, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement, citing the former's appointment paper. 'A transmittal letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on December 15 stated that Ines will replace former MIAA chief Cesar Chiong,' Garafil said. As MIAA head, Ines has the authority to direct, supervise and coordinate the management, operation and administration of MIAA to maintain international standards of service to airport users, as well as to ensure its financial stability, in accordance with the programs, plans, policies and procedures and guidelines of the Board. Ines served as airport station manager of the Etihad Airways and Gulf Air in Manila from March 1, 2006 to Dec. 31, 2017 and from July 1, 1997 to Feb. 28, 2006, respectively. He also worked as a former senior security officer of Gulf Air both in Manila and Southeast Asia from Jan. 1, 1988 to June 30, 1997, and as a trainee for airline operations of the same company from Oct. 1, 1986 to Dec. 1, 1987. Ines also served as the senior executive assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Local Government and Community Development (DLGCD) from April 1, 1973 to March 31, 1986. He is a Bachelor of Arts graduate of the University of the Philippines. He finished the Airport and Airline Management and Aviation Security course at the Bailbrook College, School of Aviation in the United Kingdom. An attached agency of the Department of Transportation, the MIAA is mandated to upgrade and provide safe, efficient and reliable airport facilities for international and domestic air travel. Source: Philippines News Agency