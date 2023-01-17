PBBM names 3 new appointees

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named new appointees to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), the Intramuros Administration (IA) and the Government Service Insurance System's (GSIS) Board of Trustees, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed the appointment of Romulo Arugay as CFO chairperson, Joan Padilla as IA administration and Mario Molina as acting member of the GSIS' Board of Trustees.

Garafil did not mention when Marcos signed the appointment papers of Arugay, Padilla and Molina.

Malacañang has yet to release a copy of the appointment papers of the three new officials.

The CFO was created in June 1980 by virtue of Batas Pambansa 79 to strengthen the government's policy on the promotion of migrant welfare and interest.

The commission is tasked to provide assistance to the President and Philippine Congress in the formulation of policies and measures concerning Filipinos overseas.

The CFO is also in charge of developing and implementing programs to promote the Filipino overseas' interest and well-being.

The IA, on the other hand, was established in 1979 by virtue of Presidential 1616 to protect and conserve the historical and cultural value and significance of Intramuros while advancing and guiding its urban development.

The IA is responsible for the orderly restoration and development of Intramuros as a monument to the Hispanic period of Philippine history.

Meanwhile, the corporate powers and functions of state-run pension fund GSIS are vested in and exercised by the Board of Trustees composed of the President, General Manager, and eight other members appointed by the President. (

Source: Philippines News Agency