PBBM looks forward to Temasek climate change mitigation programs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday said he looks forward to future projects proposed by Singapore's Temasek Foundation to mitigate climate change and improve food security in the country. "We're looking at some of the prospective projects that are directed towards climate change, towards agriculture and sustainability," Marcos told Temasek executives during a meeting at Malacañang Palace. Marcos said there are potential areas that the government could participate in regarding efforts to achieve food sustainability and climate change mitigation. According to the Presidential Communications Office, a Temasek official said potential collaborations have been discussed with Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, and migrant workers department chief Toots Ople. The Singapore delegation is led by Temasek Foundation chair Jennie Chua Kheng Yeng. Among the attendees were Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho Wei Hong, Temasek board members Tony Tan Caktiong, Goh Yong Siang, Arich Rachmat, and Senior Directors Gerald Yeo Teng Han and James Chan Yong Kiat. The Temasek Foundation is a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organization that funds and supports programs that aim to build capabilities of communities in Asia and beyond through philanthropic endowments gifted by Temasek.1 It is an arm of Singapore's state sovereign fund, Temasek Holdings. The Philippines and Singapore are looking at renewing a 2019 memorandum of understanding between the Department of Education and Nanyang Polytechnic International Temasek Foundation.

Source: Philippines News Agency