PBBM leads remembrance of war heroes in Bataan shrine

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairperson Lisa Guerrero-Nakpil will lead the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) commemoration in Pilar, Bataan on Tuesday morning. Arrival honors will be facilitated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, followed by the national anthems of the Republic of the Philippines, United States of America, and Japan, according to an NHCP news release on Monday. The celebration will carry the theme 'Pagpaparangal sa Kagitingan ng mga Beterano: Saligan para sa Nagkakaisang Pilipino' (Honoring the Valor of Veterans: Foundation of United Filipinos). The Dambana ng Kagitingan (Shrine of Valor) is the country's altar of heroism where tributes are made to Filipino and American veterans of World War II, a symbol of the depth of their sacrifices. The Araw ng Kagitingan, on the other hand, serves as the venue for the President to address the veterans and their families and reaffirm the State's commitment to care fo r them by announcing good news about their benefits and privileges. It also recalls the 1942 Fall of Bataan when Filipino and American forces surrendered to the Japanese after resisting for months with limited weapons, ammunition, and supplies. The wreath-laying ceremony will be led by Marcos, followed by Deputy Chief of Mission Robert Ewing from the Embassy of the United States of America and Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya. Rev. Fr. Josue Enero, vice general of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Balanga and parish priest of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Balanga, will lead the invocation. The tolling of the bells will be done by veteran Felicisima Pajarin dela Cruz, assisted by Yeshua Brylen Flores of Luakan National High School in Dinalupihan. Bataan Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III and Nakpil will also deliver messages. Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. will introduce the guest of honor while a speech by the President will conclude the program. The NHCP is the national gove rnment agency mandated to promote Philippine history through its museums, research, and publications, and to preserve historical heritage through conservation and the marking of historic sites and structures. Source: Philippines News Agency