MANILA: In celebrating World Press Freedom Day on Friday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded journalists for their courage in delivering unbiased reporting, calling them "stalwarts of truth and transparency." In an X post, Marcos said that journalists' commitment to their work is vital, especially amid the prevalence of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. 'As the fourth pillar of our democracy, their words serve as our strongest defense against misinformation and fake news. Now, more than ever, their commitment to their work is crucial,' he said. The Presidential Communications Office (PCO), in a separate statement, reaffirmed its resolute commitment to upholding the freedom and independence of the press, ensuring respect for and the protection of their rights, and securing their welfare. 'We recognize the myriad challenges journalists and media organizations confront as they carry out their vital duties. The PBBM administration remains steadfast in its endeavor to foster an environment w here journalists can practice their profession free from fear of threats, reprisals, and violence,' it said. The PCO also vowed to help fulfill the President's commitment to defend press freedom, protect media workers, and support journalists in their mission to fight misinformation, disinformation, and malign influence. 'PCO shall be a partner to a free, independent, and responsible press in ensuring that these commitments are delivered and sustained,' it said. Source: Philippines News Agency