PBBM lauded for P170B in actual investment from earlier Japan visit

MANILA: House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Friday lauded President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his fruitful visit to Japan early this year that has significantly bolstered the Philippine economy and created jobs for thousands of Filipinos. Romualdez made this remark after the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced earlier that 22 percent or PHP170 billion of the pledged investments from the Japan visit have been realized. "We are witnessing the fruits of President Marcos Jr.'s strategic international engagements," Romualdez said in a statement. 'These investments are not just numbers; they represent hope, opportunities, and a brighter future for thousands of Filipinos." The DTI said the PHP170 billion in actual investment stemmed from 34 letters of intent and agreements closed between the DTI and Japanese investors. Key investments include the PHP4.4 billion initiative by Murata Manufacturing for a new production building in Tanauan City, Batangas, creating 3,500 jobs and yielding USD1. 2 billion in exports. In total, these investments have generated an impressive 9,700 jobs, significantly contributing to the national employment rate and uplifting the lives of many Filipino families. Romualdez reiterated his full support for President Marcos's vision and efforts in promoting the Philippines as a prime investment location. Source: Philippines News Agency