PBBM hopes Year of the Dragon brings ‘good fortune, prosperity’ to PH

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed optimism that the Year of the Dragon would bring good fortune and prosperity to the Philippines. In his message for the Chinese New Year, Marcos urged everyone to embrace the spirited heartbeat of the dragon's realm, saying 'The limitless horizon of this Year of the Dragon brings endless possibilities.' 'This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom, and courage,' he said. 'In its majestic presence, let us reflect on our accomplishments in the past year, cherishing the triumphs that elevated our spirits and nourished our souls.' Marcos expressed hope that the victories in 2023 would rekindle everyone's enthusiasm and optimism in uplifting and steering the country to greater heights. He called on the public to have a firm commitment and resolve to transform their dreams into reality. 'As the vibrant colors of lanterns illuminate the sky and the rhy thmic beats of drums fill the air, a new chapter unfolds before us,' he said. 'As one diverse yet united community, may we immerse ourselves in the richness of our cultural identity and lay the groundwork for a more peaceful, harmonious, and progressive Philippines.' Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is one of the events China and Chinese communities around the world celebrate with traditional lion and dragon dances, fireworks, and decors for good luck. This year's celebration falls on Feb. 10 and ushers in the Year of the Dragon, which in the Chinese zodiac signifies power, might, and imperial influence over everything. Many members of the Filipino-Chinese community celebrate the Chinese New Year in Binondo, the world's oldest Chinatown acknowledged in 1954 as a permanent settlement of Chinese immigrants during Spanish rule. Source: Philippines News Agency