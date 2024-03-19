PBBM hopes for PH, US success in easing Indo-Pacific tension

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed optimism that the actions taken by the Philippines and the United States (US) will be successful in lowering the tension in the Indo-Pacific region. Marcos made the statement during his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Tuesday afternoon. Marcos thanked Blinken for taking time to visit the Philippines and making a courtesy call, despite the US official's busy schedule. 'Nonetheless I am happy that [you have] this chance to come by and visit with us and perhaps, it wasn't that ideal with how [things] are progressing with the rest of the world. All of these impact us now, how these things are developing... to any other countries,' he told Blinken. 'I hope that all these efforts we are making are making some success because it is of great importance to us too, as you well know. We have spoken about this before,' Marcos added. While the recent developments in Indo-Pacific 'are somehow toned down,' Marcos said he could not imagine how the easing of tension '[will] be seen in the future." Marcos did not elaborate on the present challenges the region is currently facing. Blinken said the US is committed to and focused on dealing with the pressing issues in the Indo-Pacific, adding that its engagement with the Philippines is crucial to work on a number of challenges. He also emphasized that the alliance between the US and the Philippines is 'more than rock solid." 'It's absolute a priority of [US] President [Joe] Biden, that's why he asked me to leave [to] visit [here],' Blinken said. 'Our relationship, I would say is hyperdrive. That is so true, we see it across every domain.' Blinken also expressed confidence that Marcos' visit to the US on April 11 for a summit with Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will open an opportunity for a new cooperation with the Philippines and Japan. 'I think that will arise new cooperation. It's also incredibly promising but it's building on the very stron g foundation of our countries where we have the same priorities, whether it's on economic development, whether its with climate change, with food security, of course, upholding international law,' he said. The White House announced that Marcos, Biden, and Kishida would hold a trilateral leaders' summit in the US on April 11 to discuss a broad range of areas, including economic and security cooperation. Source: Philippines News Agency