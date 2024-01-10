PBBM hopeful for Veloso’s clemency; reports case progress to Widodo

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is hoping clemency will be given 'at the appropriate time' to Mary Jane Veloso as he relays the progress on the case filed against her recruiters in the Philippines. During a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Manila on Wednesday, Marcos reported that the legal interrogatories required from the Philippine Regional Trial Court on Veloso's case have already been sent to Jakarta for her to answer. Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said this will be part of her testimony on the pending case that she filed against her illegal recruiters. 'President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed hope that the progression of the case of Ms. Veloso will merit her clemency at the appropriate time,' Lazaro said in a statement. In the meantime, she said the Philippine government will continuously exhaust all efforts to assist Veloso and her family. Last Christmas, Lazaro said the family of Veloso was able to visit and spend several days with her through the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta. Veloso has been on Indonesia's death row due to drug charges. She was arrested in 2010 after Indonesian authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase. She was given a last-minute reprieve in April 2015 when the Philippine government informed Indonesia that her recruiters had surrendered. Source: Philippines News Agency