PBBM: Gov’t to work harder for BARMM dev’t

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday pledged that his administration would work harder to ensure peace and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). In his message for the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), Marcos said the national government remains committed to giving the Bangsamoro people a better future. 'Recognizing the importance of inclusivity and respect for diverse cultures, there were certainly many challenges but we persevere. Today, as your president, I stand before you, committed to fulfilling that promise,' Marcos said in a video message uploaded on his official Facebook page. 'We have seen progress and much needs to be done,' he added. The CAB paves the way for the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, an enabling law that establishes the BARMM. Marcos, a former legislator, recalled that he was one of the lawmakers who drafted the Bangsamoro law. He promised that as the country's chie f executive, he would continue working with the Bangsamoro government for BARMM's prosperity and progress. 'A decade after the CAB brought hope in our nation, we remain committed to empowering the Bangsamoro to chart their own prosperous future by enacting vital legislation and ensuring fair elections in 2025,' Marcos said. Marcos also stressed that the development of the Bangsamoro region is crucial in building a 'peaceful and unified Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines'. 'Peace is our legacy. Let us build it together,' he said. 'A stronger BARMM means a stronger Mindanao. A stronger Mindanao means a stronger Philippines.' Source: Philippines News Agency