PBBM: Gov’t committed to pursuing more housing projects

MANILA: The government is committed to building more 'safe, quality, and comfortable' housing units in the country, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Friday. Marcos gave the assurance, as he led the awarding and groundbreaking ceremonies for the National Housing Authority's (NHA) new housing projects in Bacoor, Cavite. 'Sa kasalukuyan, ang NHA ay patuloy na nagsisikap na makapaghandog ng pabahay sa mas maraming Pilipino pa na nangangailangan ng kanilang titirahan (Currently, the NHA continues to work hard to offer housing to more Filipinos who need a place to live),' he said. 'Hangarin po ng inyong pamahalaan na panatilihing may sapat na pondo upang mapunan ang pangangailangang bahay ng nakakarami. Tuluy-tuloy po ang NHA sa pagbuo at pagtutupad ng programang pabahay para sa pamilyang Pilipino (It is your government's desire to maintain sufficient funds to fill the housing needs of the many. The NHA continues to develop and implement a housing program for Filipino families),' Marcos added. During the event, Marcos led the distribution of certificates of eligibility of unit award to some 10 beneficiaries, representing the families that will occupy the housing units at the Ciudad Kaunlaran Phase I in Molino Village in Bacoor City. The NHA said around 360 families affected by the Supreme Court mandamus to clean-up the Manila Bay were awarded with housing units and will occupy the six buildings of Ciudad Kaunlaran Phase I. To date, the Phase I of Ciudad Kaunlaran is still under construction to complete the total of nine five-storey buildings composed of 540 housing units. Meanwhile, the groundbreaking for Ciudad Kaunlaran Phase II marked the start of the construction of two five-storey low-rise buildings, which will create a total of 120 housing units. An additional five-storey building will soon be constructed with 60 more units in the same location. Marcos lauded the NHA, the local government of Bacoor City, concerned government agencies and private partners for their crucial role in ensuring the succes s of resettlement projects in the city. 'Bilang agarang tugon, pinabilis po natin ang kanilang relokasyon sa bagong pabahay na ligtas, dekalidad, kumportable at may maayos na pamayanan (As an immediate response, we sped up their relocation to a new housing that is safe, quality, comfortable and has a well-organized community),' he said. 'Hinihikayat ko po ang ating mga benepisyaryo na pagtibayin ang pakikipagtulungan sa pamahalaan upang mapanatili ang kaayusan at kasaganahan sa komunidad na ating binubuo (I encourage our beneficiaries to strengthen cooperation with the government to maintain order and prosperity in the community that we are building),' he added. Marcos also noted that in 2023, the NHA built over 80,000 housing units nationwide. He added that around 150,000 families affected by calamities benefitted from the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, stressing that more than PHP700 million had been allotted for them. Along with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development's Pamban sang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing Program, the NHA said it remains committed to its goal of building more than a million houses and creating sustainable communities in different parts of the country. Source: Philippines News Agency