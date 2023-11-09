PBBM forms steering panel for 650th anniversary of PH Muslim history

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has created a steering committee for the commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Islamic presence in the country in 2030, in recognition of Muslim Filipinos' role in shaping Philippine history and heritage, bolster national unity and foster international comity. Under Administrative Order No. 10 inked by Marcos on Nov. 7, the steering committee tasked to facilitate the planning and implementation of programs, projects and activities for the 650th anniversary celebration of Philippine Muslim History and Heritage will be known as Situmiayat Wakhamsun Aldhikra National Committee (SWANC). SWANC will be headed by the chairperson of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and co-vice chaired by the secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and chairperson of the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage. Members of the committee shall include the secretaries of the departments of Budget, Education, Foreign Affairs, Local Government, Defense, and Tourism, as well as of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity. 'The Chairperson, Co-Vice Chairpersons and Members of the SWANC may designate their respective alternates, with the rank of Assistant Secretary or higher, who shall be fully authorized to decide for and on their behalf,' the AO read. 'The NHCP shall serve as the Secretariat of the SWANC, and shall provide the necessary technical, administrative, and operational support to the Committee. As may be necessary, the Secretariat may be complemented by existing personnel from its member-agencies, subject to the authorization from their respective heads of agencies,' it added. According to AO 10, SWANC is designated to undertake the comprehensive study, conceptualization, and implementation of programs, projects and activities relevant to the commemoration of the Philippine Muslim History and Heritage to reinvigorate the spirit of national unity and foster international comity. The national steering committee is mandated to prepare a comprehensive plan for the commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Philippine Muslim History and Heritage and endorse it for the President's approval within six months from the effectivity of AO 10. It will also act as the principal coordinator for all activities related to the commemoration, as well as 'clearing house' for the preparation and dissemination of all information on the programs, projects and activities related to the event. It may likewise organize sub-committees or working groups, undertake fund-raising activities, and seek assistance of any government agency and the private sector. AO 10 directs all departments, agencies, instrumentalities, bureaus, and offices of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, and state universities and colleges, to give full support, assistance, and cooperation to the SWANC, in accordance with their respective mandates. The Bangsamoro Government, local government units, civil society groups and the private sector are encouraged to cooperate and participate in the commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Philippine Muslim History and Heritage. In a separate statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman thanked Marcos for creating SWANC, saying it would be crucial in the continued recognition of the presence of Islam in the country and the important role of Muslim Filipinos. "I thank President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for signing the Administrative Order constituting the Situmiayat Wakhamsun Aldhikra National Committee which shall take charge of the preparations for this celebration even as early as now,' said Pangandaman, a Mindanaoan and the only female Muslim cabinet member of the Marcos administration. 'This project intends to highlight the Philippines as a multicultural country that acknowledges pluralism, and where religious tolerance and inclusivity thrive - all of these leading to the idea of unity amid diversity, which will help fulfill President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s campaign for national unity," she added. Also known as project "650PH in 2030," the initiative will mark the 650 years of Islamic presence in the Philippines in 2030. The NHCP targets to drumbeat its commemoration in 2024. The initial funding requirements necessary for the implementation of AO 10 will be charged against the available appropriations of the NHCP and the participating government agencies and instrumentalities, subject to existing budgeting, accounting and auditing rules and regulations. Scholars of Philippine Muslim History agree that the beginning of the Islamic faith in the Philippines took place between 1350 to 1380, making Islam the oldest monotheistic religion in the Philippines. The year 1380 signifies the arrival of the Islam religion in the country, which was officially recognized by the National Historical Institute, the predecessor of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, through the installation of a historical marker in 1980. AO 10, which was made public on Thursday, takes effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

Source: Philippines News Agency