PBBM, First Lady still with flu-like symptoms but improving: Palace

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are still experiencing flu-like symptoms but have already shown improvements, Malacañang said Thursday. In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the First Couple maintained stable vital signs. 'They are advised to continue medications, rest, and hydration for full recovery,' the PCO noted. Marcos continues to work in his residence 'handling correspondence and directives within medical advice.' 'He anticipates resuming full public engagements soon, per his physician's clearance,' the PCO said. The PCO announced Wednesday evening that the First Couple have developed flu-like symptoms following their working visits to Germany and Czech Republic last week, prompting the President to call off his engagements in the coming days. Source: Philippines News Agency