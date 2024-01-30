PBBM: Filipinos’ presence in Vietnam boosts Manila-Hanoi ties

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday thanked overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Vietnam for strengthening their presence in the host country as this helps boost Manila and Hanoi's ties. During his meeting with the Filipino community in Vietnam, Marcos said it is no longer a surprise if the Vietnamese people praise Filipinos for their excellent performance, considering that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have won admiration in different parts of the world. 'Isang patunay ng malapit na ugnayan ng ating dalawang bansa ay ang tinatawag nating people-to-people connections. At kayo, ang mga Pilipino na nandito sa Vietnam, ang patunay kung gaano kalapit ang ating mga bansa (A proof of the close relationship between our two countries is what we call people-to-people connections. And you, the Filipinos here in Vietnam, are proof of how close our countries are),' he said. 'Kaya't ako'y lubos na nagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat dahil napapadali ang aking trabaho dahil sa magandang reputasyon na itinag uyod niyo sa pamamagitan ng inyong sipag at tiyaga dito sa Vietnam (That's why I am very grateful to all of you because my work is made easier due to the good reputation you have promoted through your hard work and perseverance here in Vietnam).' Marcos also hailed Filipinos for establishing a strong presence in the Vietnamese market since the mid-90s because of their 'quality products and reliable service' to Vietnamese consumers. Recognizing the OFWs' contribution to the country's development, the President assured the Filipino community of his administration's commitment to revitalizing the Philippine economy to make all Filipinos' lives comfortable. 'Your government will continue to strive for a better future for every Filipino. We know of your sacrifices and the hardships that you have been through. We are one with you in achieving your aspirations for a better future for your children, your loved ones, your communities, and your country,' he said. Marcos also noted that the country's economic growth exceeded the government's target of 6.5 percent and increased by 7.6 percent in 2022. He added that the growth rate increased by 5.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, spurred by robust domestic consumption and continued expansion of the industry and services sectors. 'Kaparte ako sa inyong mga pagsisikap at dama ko ang inyong malasakit sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Nakikipag-alyansa tayo sa mga bansa gaya ng Vietnam upang maabot natin ang mga pangarap na ito sa pamamagitan ng mahusay na pakikipag-ugnayan sa larangan ng seguridad, kalakalan at ekonomiya (I am a part of your efforts and I feel your concern for our fellow Filipinos. We are forming alliances with countries like Vietnam so that we can achieve these dreams through good cooperation in the fields of security, trade, and economy),' Marcos said. Vietnam is home to about 7,000 OFWs whose remittances amount to USD13,683,000. Most of the Filipinos in Vietnam are professionals, with about 3,000 employed as teachers because of the high demand for Englis h in Vietnam's schools and young Vietnamese professionals who want to learn the English language. There are also nurses, doctors, garment supervisors, and executives in Filipino companies in Vietnam. The Philippines and Vietnam established their formal diplomatic relations on July 12, 1976. They elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2015. Marcos' trip to Vietnam, his first state visit this year, aims to strengthen not only the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Vietnam but also to beef up the two countries' maritime cooperation and trade and investment relations. Source: Philippines News Agency