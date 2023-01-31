PBBM eyes creation of P1-B housing subsidy

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday bared that he is eyeing a PHP1 billion housing subsidy fund for the recipients of the government's low-cost housing units.

Marcos made the pronouncement during the groundbreaking ceremony of the housing project under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program and walkthrough of the Batasan Development Renewal Plan at the Batasan Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association (BaTODA) Terminal in Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

He said he and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar are studying the creation of the subsidy fund to help beneficiaries who could not afford the monthly amortization of the housing units.

"We are still left with a fact that many of our beneficiaries will still not be able to afford the monthly amortization of these units," Marcos said, reiterating his vow to provide "decent and affordable housing for every Filipino family."

"Pinag-aaralan namin ni Secretary Acuzar ang pagtatayo ng subsidy fund para dito sa ating housing program. Siguro, maglalagay tayo diyan, 'pag nakahanap tayo ng pera, mga PHP1 billion to start with para meron tayong subsidy na ibibigay para sa ating magiging tenant (Secretary Acuzar and I are studying the possibility of establishing a subsidy fund for our housing program. Perhaps, if we find a funding source, we will allot PHP1 billion to start with the distribution of subsidies for our future tenants)," he added.

Marcos thanked the DHSUD for leading the national government's flagship housing program, as well as the Quezon City local government for its support and allocation of land and financial resources for the housing project.

He expressed hope that Congress would heed his call to make the housing interest support as part of the regular appropriations for the coming years.

"The government is committed to secure the needed housing interest support for 2023," Marcos said. "I now call on Congress for your support, including housing interest support as part of the regular appropriations for the succeeding years."

He emphasized that the development of sustainable human settlements would help his administration realize its bid to build "better, more resilient, and more equitable communities."

The Batasan Development Urban Renewal Master Plan, spearheaded by the DHSUD, will see the completion of three main sites at the Batasan Road Development, NGC-West Controlled Economic Zone, and the Manotoc Property.

The first phase of the Batasan area’s redevelopment will include the construction of two 33-story buildings with a total of 2,160 housing units planned to become both commercial and residential.

The plans include the use of the lot’s ground floor for the improved BaTODA terminal, the biggest Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association in the Philippines.

The BaTODA members will be among the priority beneficiaries of the project. Marcos said the groundbreaking of the first phase of the Batasan Development Urban Renewal Plan is "only the beginning of the one of the largest projects" under the government's flagship housing program.

"Slowly but surely, we will be able to achieve our greatest aspirations for the nation, including the dream for a decent and affordable housing for every Filipino family," he said.

"Those living here in the surrounding areas will have complete access to markets, to schools, to hospitals and various means of making income so they will prosper and get to see their goals and dreams come to life.

Source: Philippines News Agency