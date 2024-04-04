PBBM expects improved PH-Japan ties under new Japanese envoy’s tenure

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday expressed optimism that the Philippines' relations with Japan will be stronger under the leadership of new Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya. This, as he received Kazuya's credentials in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace in Manila. 'Our bilateral relations with Japan are strong, and we are confident that it will remain so with Ambassador Endo Kazuya alongside us,' Marcos said in a Facebook post. 'Together, we aim to maintain defense cooperation, enhance peace and economic collaboration,' he added. Marcos also shared several photos of Kazuya's presentation of credentials at the Reception Hall of Malacañan. Kazuya replaced former Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko who concluded his tour of duty in the Philippines on March 5. Marcos said he is confident that Kazuya would be instrumental in strengthening the Philippines and Japan's relations for the mutual benefit of both countries. Kazuya assured Marcos of his resol ve to bolster the bilateral relations between the two countries as strategic partners, according to a statement posted on the official Facebook page of state-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM). He also expressed deep appreciation for Marcos' commitment to deepening trilateral cooperation with the United States (US) and Japan, citing the first-ever trilateral summit of the three countries in Washington on April 11. Marcos will attend the trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11 to discuss a wide range of issues, including the three nations' economic and security cooperation. The Philippines and Japan maintained a robust strategic partnership, laying down the groundwork for trilateral cooperation with the US. The two nations celebrated 67 years of relations on July 23, 2022 and 11 years of strengthened strategic partnership since 2011. Source: Philippines News Agency