PBBM dismisses rift with VP Sara: UniTeam still working

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said Vice President Sara Z. Duterte continues to enjoy his trust and confidence. Marcos made the clarification in a media interview on the sidelines of his state visit to Vietnam, when asked about the current status of his relationship with Duterte following the recent verbal attacks hurled against him by his predecessor and the Vice President's father, Rodrigo Duterte. 'Well, it's exactly the same because she has -- of that nature. And, wala naman siyang sinasabi na ganyang klase. So, hindi naman nagbabago (And she did not say anything. So nothing has changed),' he said. Marcos said the Vice President will stay as head of the Department of Education. He added that the UniTeam he and the younger Duterte established when they ran in the 2022 national elections remains intact. 'I believe so because if you remember UniTeam is not just one party of two parties or three parties. It's the unification of all political, hopefully all political forces in the Ph ilippines to come together for the good country,' Marcos said. 'And that is still there. It is still vibrant. It is still working, and we will continue,' he added. In a gathering in his hometown of Davao City on Sunday, the former president claimed that when he was the city mayor, he was shown evidence by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that Marcos was on the drug watchlist. Marcos, in a media interview on Monday, said he would 'not even dignify' the accusation made by his predecessor, adding that the use of Fentanyl may be taking a toll on the former chief executive's health. Also on Monday, the PDEA said Marcos was never included in the roster of individuals involved in illegal drugs. Source: Philippines News Agency