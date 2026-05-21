PBBM Declares May 27 as Regular Holiday for Eid’l Adha

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday declared May 27 as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice. The declaration was made through Proclamation 1264 signed by Marcos, allowing Muslim Filipinos across the country to celebrate one of Islam's most important religious occasions.

According to Philippines News Agency, Eid'l Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, will fall on May 27 (Wednesday), as noted in an advisory from the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta. The proclamation was issued following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos after the start of the 1447 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Under Republic Act 9849, Eid'l Adha is recognized as a regular holiday in the Philippines. The law states that the observance allows Muslims to honor Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command, symbolizing faith and devotion.

Eid'l Adha is one of the two major Muslim feasts, alongside Eid'l Fitr, and is considered the holier of the two. The celebration also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslim Filipinos make up around 6 percent of the country's total population.