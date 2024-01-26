PBBM declares Feb. 6 non-working holiday in Consolacion, Cebu

CEBU CITY: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared Feb. 6 a special non-working holiday in Consolacion, a town north of the Cebu province, to mark the celebration of the municipality's 104th founding anniversary. '(It) is but fitting and proper that the people of the Municipality of Consolacion be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,' Proclamation No. 442 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin read. The proclamation was issued on Jan. 8. A first-class municipality, Consolacion is composed of 21 villages and a population of about 150,000. Historically, the town was a component village of Mandaue City, which was previously a municipality, in the 1870s but became an independent municipality in 1920. The municipality has a land area of 147.20 square kilometers which constitutes 2.98 percent of Cebu's total land area. Since 1996, townsfolk celebrate the Sarok Festival during Consolacion's foundation day. Sarok is a hat made of bamboo strips and dried bana na leaves. Source: Philippines News Agency