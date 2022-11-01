PBBM conducts aerial survey over Paeng-hit areas; distributes aid

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday conducted an aerial inspection over areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, particularly parts of Cavite.

Marcos shared a photo of the aerial survey on his official Facebook page. He was accompanied by Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

He also led the ceremonial distribution of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) assistance to families and individuals in Barangay San Jose II in Noveleta, Cavite.

At least PHP50 million worth of relief goods were distributed to the victims of the natural calamity, according to the description provided by state-run RTVM.

The town of Noveleta, along with Kawit, is one of the hardest-hit areas in Cavite as severe rains from the uplands caused heavy flooding leading to the destruction of a river wall near the Ylang-Ylang River.

Around 18,000 families have been evacuated in Cavite

In a short speech before the distribution of relief goods, Marcos emphasized the need for preemptive evacuation among residents as soon as advisories on approaching typhoons are released.

“Lagi kong ipinipilit at ipinapaala sa lahat ng NDRRMC [National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council] natin na ang pinakaimportante, pagkaalam natin may parating na bagyo ay mayroon tayong evacuation na preemptive na inuunahan natin yung bagyo na ilikas ang mga tao para kung sakali man dumaan dun sa lugar na ‘yun, ay hindi na sila mabiktima (I always insist and remind the NDRRMC that the most important thing is that when we know a typhoon is coming, we must have preemptive evacuation that precedes the typhoon to evacuate the people in case it passes in that place they will not become victims),” he said.

He said although there were few casualties, the infrastructure damage was severe.

Data from the NDRRMC showed that 4,188 houses were reported damaged in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region. Partially damaged was placed at 3,499 and totally damaged at 689.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP757 million and these were reported in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

Fatalities from the storm have climbed to 98. Of the number, 58 have been confirmed while 40 have yet to be validated.

Meanwhile, Marcos assured Noveleta evacuees that the government will strive to ensure that displaced persons can return to their respective homes as soon as possible.

“Alam ko naman na pagka ganito lahat ng na evacuate ay talagang gustong bumalik kaagad, at tinitiyak na lang natin na hindi naman magiging delikado ang pagbalik sa inyong mga tahanan, sa inyong mga negosyo (I know that evacuees want to return to their homes right away and we guarantee that it will no longer be dangerous for you to return to your homes, your livelihoods),” he said.

He also assured that the government will provide enough food, water and other necessities while they remain in evacuation centers.

“We will take charge here and we will make sure na okay kayong lahat (that you’ll all be okay),” he added.

Nearly P50-M pledges

Speaker Martin G. Romualdez said PHP49.2 million in terms of cash pledges have been raised for the House of Representatives’ own relief operations for the Paeng victims.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang relief drive at operations ng Kongreso para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Paeng sa tulong ng mga staff ng Office of the Speaker at sa mga Secretariat employees ng House of Representatives. Asahan po ninyo na ginagawa natin ang lahat ng ating makakaya upang makapagpadala ng tulong sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo (Our relief drive and operations in Congress will continue for the victims of Paeng with the help of the Office of the Speaker staff and Secretariat employees. Rest assured that will are doing our best to send assistance to the victims),” Romualdez said in a statement on Monday.

He said the House also received pledges of assistance from the private sector.

House employees and officials also donated used clothes and other important items that can be used by typhoon victims.

Romualdez thanked the House employees who volunteered to repack relief goods at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City

