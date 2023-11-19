PBBM commends Filipinos’ contribution to Hawaii’s economic dev’t

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday (Manila time) met with members of the Filipino community in Honolulu, Hawaii and highlighted their huge contributions to the economic development of the United States island state. "Over the years, Filipino-Americans and Filipinos have contributed such a great deal to Hawaii's economic development," Marcos said in his speech at the Hawaii Convention Center. The President said that for over a century, the presence of Filipinos has become a part of Hawaiian culture, including in various industries such as tourism, health, education, business and political representation, and even food. "I know that Filipino cuisine is a staple even among non-Filipino friends and family now, and with 25 percent of the population of the state of Hawaii having roots in the Philippines, our rich and diverse culture has become deeply intertwined in the social fabric of the Aloha state. That is how deep the connection between us has been and will always be," he said. Marcos commended F ilipinos for creating a positive image in Hawaii. "We see now, many very successful second- and third-generation Filipinos as well as present-day migrants who are an indelible part of our society," he said. "Because of you, the Philippines enjoys a very positive image in Hawaii. Thank you for all that you do for our country," he added. Marcos took the opportunity to thank those who helped his family during their stay in Hawaii and for the support he got during the election. "Even from the time of my father, you have been by our side in our quest to serve the country. From the bottom of my heart, I must say thank you for trusting me, for believing in this leadership and in return, I and my administration will be hard at work and have been hard at work from day one to ensure that we accomplish all that we have set out to do," he said. Marcos highlighted the country's strong economic growth, adding that the Philippines is now equipped to withstand various external risks and challenges. He said the Philippi nes performed well compared to other countries in the region. "With the active participation of all sectors of society including overseas Filipinos, we can be on track in achieving [a] social and economic transformation agenda towards a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Philippines," he added. Marcos' visit in Hawaii is the last stop of his weeklong trip to the United States, following his attendance at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting and related activities in San Francisco and his working visit to Los Angeles, both in California. While in Honolulu, the President is scheduled to visit the US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, have a capability orientation for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam/West Philippines Sea Support, attend a barge tour and wreath-laying ceremony, and participate in a roundtable meeting at the Daniel Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies. Source: Philippines News Agency