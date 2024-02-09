PBBM: Celebrate Valentine’s Day by ‘taking care of your heart’

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday advised the public to celebrate Valentine's Day by taking care of their heart. In an Instagram post, Marcos said Filipinos should focus on their health as they observe the love month. 'Ang bagong Pilipino ay mas maalaga sa kanyang kalusugan, kaya't ngayong buwan ng mga puso, ipagdiwang natin ang pagmamahal sa ating mga sarili (The new Filipino is more careful about his health, so this month of hearts, let's celebrate by loving ourselves),' he said. 'Alagaan natin ang ating mga puso dahil walang ibang mag-aalaga diyan kung hindi ikaw lang, lalo na kung single ka (Let's take care of our hearts because no one else will take care of your heart but you, especially if you're single),' Marcos added. Marcos, 66, was also seen exercising in a video uploaded on his official Instagram account. Valentine's Day is celebrated every Feb. 14. Marcos also shared an Instagram story on Thursday, posting a Valentine-themed photo of him kissing First Lady Liza Araneta-Marc os on the forehead. The Instagram story with the caption 'Ask Us Anything,' also encouraged the public to ask questions they might answer in his next vlog. Marcos usually posts a weekly vlog on his official accounts on YouTube and Facebook. Most of his vlogs are a recap of his activities in a week. Source: Philippines News Agency