PBBM calls for ‘conducive, nurturing environment’ for women

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday emphasized the importance of capacitating Filipino women, as he acknowledged their indispensable role in the vital task of nation-building. During the oath-taking of the newly-elected National Executive Board and Regional Presidents of the Lady Local Legislators League of the Philippines, Inc. (Four-L Phil), Marcos said it is crucial to create a 'conducive and nurturing environment' for women. 'We can broaden the growth opportunities and enhance the role of women in our society. So, most importantly, create a conducive and nurturing environment for women and for girls to participate freely and equally in our political, social, and economic spheres,' he said in a speech delivered at Malacañan Palace in Manila. The President admitted that much remains to be done when it comes to giving opportunities to women, considering that some of them are being excluded from certain sectors of the economy and society. He, however, noted that the case in the Philippine s is 'changing very much' as it is 'doing a good job' in recognizing Filipino women as the 'supreme asset' of the country. 'Moving forward, I hope to see more women in key leadership positions in the country. Be assured that this administration remains steadfast in implementing the Magna Carta of Women at all levels of government,' Marcos said. 'Let us aim to eradicate prejudice and discrimination against women in every facet of our society so we can build a Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) that empowers women to be the best that they can be.' He also called on the Four-L Phil to embrace its commitment to conduct 'fair and gender-responsive' programs in their respective localities. He also encouraged the all-women organization to work with his administration in closing the country's gender parity to improve the Philippines' ranking in the Global Gender Gap Index of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 'We have in fact already achieved much in this area,' Marcos said, noting that the Philippines has ranked 16 th among 146 countries in the WEF's 2023 Global Gender Gap Report, with a gender parity score of 79.1 percent. 'I have great hopes, as officers and members of the Four-L Philippines, that you will continue to work for the passage of local legislative measures that aim to improve the lives of our people, especially the vulnerable.' The Four-L Phil, an all-women organization, consists of incumbent officials from local government units across the country. The organization aims to promote responsive and effective legislative measures in all localities, anchored in a mutual passion for a just, peaceful, and humane society. It also pushes for policies and programs that benefit communities from all regions, especially focusing on the rights and welfare of women, children, and Filipino families. Source: Philippines News Agency