PBBM, Cabinet tackle plans for maritime, aviation sectors

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the administration’s plans to develop and upgrade the maritime and aviation industries.

In a Facebook post, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said the improvement of the two sectors tops the agenda of the 11th Cabinet meeting convened by Marcos at Malacañan Palace on Tuesday morning.

“Tinalakay ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at ng kanyang Gabinete ang mga plano at nararapat na hakbangin para mas mapaunlad pa ang maritime at aviation sectors sa bansa sa katatapos lang na Cabinet meeting, ngayong araw, Oktubre 11 (During the Cabinet meeting held today, October 11, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his Cabinet discussed ways to improve the maritime and aviation sectors in the country),” the OPS said.

During the Cabinet meeting, Marcos ordered the crafting of a maritime industry development plan to improve the maritime sector, Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil said in a Palace press briefing.

Marcos, Garafil said, also emphasized the need to upgrade the country’s ports to accommodate more cruise ships and boost the tourism industry.

Garafil said Marcos also directed the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to address the challenges on the quality of maritime education and training in the country.

She said MARINA was told to go after schools that are not complying with educational quality standards, based on international requirements and guidelines.

“Kasama rin dito ang pagtugon sa issue na ship boarding requirements sa mga maritime student (He also wants the issue on ship boarding requirements of maritime students to be addressed),” Garafil said.

“Sinabi ng Pangulo na dapat i-upgrade ang competency ng mga eskuwelahan at ayusin ang training programs (The President said the schools’ competency and training programs must be improved) to build the students’ advantage and put them to international standards para mapatuloy ang estado ng bansa na number one supplier ng seafarer sa buong mundo (to maintain the country’s state as number one supplier of seafarers worldwide),” she added.

Meanwhile, Marcos also ordered the DOTr to upgrade the Manila airport to accommodate more flights and passengers, Garafil said.

“Ang sektor ng transportasyon ay isa sa mga priority sector ng ating Pangulo kaya pina-present niya ang DOTr ng kanilang mga programa sa maritime at aviation sector. Ito rin ay para isulong ang mga economic recovery at mabigyan ng hanapbuhay ang ating mga kababayan (The transportation sector is one of the President’s priority sectors, that’s why he asked the DOTr to present their programs for maritime and aviation sector to ensure our economic recovery and create more jobs for our fellow countrymen),” she said.

On Oct. 6, Marcos said his administration is serious about pursuing big-ticket infrastructure projects to sustain the country’s economic growth despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and global challenges.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, during the Economic Journalists’ Association of the Philippines Forum on Monday, said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is fast-tracking the completion of key projects in the aviation, maritime sectors, railway, and road sectors to generate more economic activities in the country.

The DOTr, Bautista said, is also building more airports and seaports and modernizing existing ones to address air and maritime connectivity needs.

The DOTr is targeting the completion of PHP1 trillion worth of airport projects by 2023.

The projects include the construction and rehabilitation of Antique Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Catbalogan Airport, Davao International Airport, M’lang Airport, Ozamiz Airport, San Vicente Airport, Sanga-Sanga Airport in Tawi-Tawi, Tacloban Airport, and Tuguegarao Airport.

The airports in Bacolod, Bicol, Bohol, Busuanga, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, Laguindingan, Puerto Princesa, and Siargao will also be upgraded, expanded, and operated under the public-private partnership scheme.

Four new regional airports will also be built in Dumaguete, Masbate, Siargao, and Zamboanga.

Bautista said the DOTr will also tap the Pasig River Ferry System as alternative transportation for commuters.

The Maritime Safety Enhancement Project, which aims to modernize and reinforce the Philippine Coast Guard, will also continue to ensure the country’s maritime safety and security, he added

Source: Philippines News Agency