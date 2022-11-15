PBBM, Cabinet members steering PH in right direction: solon

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday praised some of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s choices of Cabinet members while stressing the importance of the Chief Executive’s travels abroad in attracting investors.

Speaking at the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City, Gatchalian cited Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta as among the administration’s officials who are known for their honesty and integrity.

“I have talked to him (Lotilla) and worked with him on many, many problems in the energy sector and I know him as a person of integrity. Chairperson Dimalanta is another I worked with in renewable energy. So far, I’m quite satisfied and also inspired with the appointment of President Marcos in various agencies,” Gatchalian said.

He said it is important for the President to appoint competent professionals since it will reflect on how he runs the government.

Marcos is also justified in his travels as it is the best way to attract investors, Gatchalian said.

“The best way to attract foreign investment is through relationships and we have seen it in the past. Businessmen want to move business personally, not through Zoom, not through text. Personal encounters and personal touch are important,” he said.

He said foreign trips will open the doors for the Philippines and the President must take advantage of those openings.

“The President is doing an excellent job. He has a very clear direction on where we want to go. It is now our job, as legislators and businessmen, to take advantage of that door that was opened to us because there is so much potential that we can tap,” Gatchalian said.

Source: Philippines News Agency