PBBM, Biden to meet in Washington to further strengthen PH-US ties

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and United States (US) President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Washington next month to find ways to boost alliance, Malacañang said Tuesday. The Palace, through a statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), announced that Marcos will be having a bilateral meeting with Biden, on the sidelines of the two leaders' trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11. 'While in Washington, D.C., President Marcos will also be hosted by President Biden in the White House for a meeting that will acknowledge the remarkable progress in Philippines-United States ties and the enduring commitment on both sides to further strengthen the alliance,' the DFA said in a statement released by Malacañang. Marcos' scheduled US trip comes after the visits of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the first US President Trade and Investment Mission led by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to the Philippines. Earlier Tuesday, the White House announced that Biden will be hosting the US' first-ever trilateral summit with the Philippines and Japan on April 11. The DFA said the trilateral summit aims to advance the three countries' agenda on defense, security and economic interests. 'The Summit will be a milestone opportunity to reaffirm the robust alliance between the Philippines and the United States, and the Strategic Partnership which it shares with Japan,' it said. 'Together with President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, President Marcos will highlight trilateral cooperation as a natural progression of the Philippines' historical and strong ties with these countries, thereby enhancing coordination and collaboration on common priority areas,' the DFA added. The DFA said Marcos is also expected to discuss with Biden and Kishida a wide range of topics such as maritime cooperation, infrastructure development, economic resiliency, and trade and investments. Clean energy, climate action, cybersecurity and the digital econom y would also be on the agenda, the DFA added. Source: Philippines News Agency