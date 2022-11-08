PBBM bets on success of ‘Kadiwa,’ add’l profit for farmers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed optimism that the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” project will be a success both for suppliers and consumers who are always on the lookout for fresh and affordable agri-fishery products.

In a video message during the launch of the event at Rasac Covered Court in Santa Cruz, Manila, Marcos thanked the suppliers who participated in the trial run of the project.

“Nais kong batiin ang ating mga seller sa ating Kadiwa ng Pasko na trial run. Maraming maraming salamat at kayo ay nakilahok dito sa aming bagong programa na sana, ‘pagka ito ay lumawak at dumami, ay makakatulong sa taumbayan, lalong-lalo na at papasok na tayo ng Pasko (I want to greet the sellers who joined the Kadiwa ng Pasko trial run. Thank you very much for participating in the new program which we want to expand to help our fellow countrymen, especially as Christmas draws near),” Marcos said.

“Kaya’t ang tulong ninyo ay napakahalaga. Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo sa tulong na ibinibigay ninyo sa programa natin para maging matagumpay ang ating pagtulong sa ating kapwa Filipino (That’s why your participation is very important. Thank you for supporting the program to help us become successful in helping our fellow Filipinos),” he added.

The Department of Agriculture, headed by Marcos, is the lead agency of the program that markets the agri-fishery products of local farmers and fisherfolk and help address price surges associated with the Christmas season.

Thirteen farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region were invited to sell highland and lowland vegetables, fruits, fish, eggs, rice and dairy products, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

Eleven Young Farmers Challenge awardees in 2021 and 2022 from CAR and Central Luzon also showcase their products.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration was directed to sell sugar with “BBM” label for PHP70 per kilo while the Department of Trade and Industry invited local micro, small and medium enterprises to sell canned goods, cheese, bread, and other basic necessities.

The Office of the President, National Labor Relations Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are also part of the project.

The DSWD showcased the products of sustainable livelihood program associations, elderly, children who are abandoned, neglected, or victims of abuse, and residents of residential care facilities, including Nayon ng Kabataan, Sanctuary Center, and Golden Reception and Action Center for the Elderly and other Special Cases.

The DSWD booth sold rugs, wallets, cord organizers, bags, pastries, and arts and crafts items, among others while its Quick Reaction Team provided free porridge and drinking water.

“I am inviting all of you to support the Kadiwa ng Pasko because this is a program of President Marcos Jr. that offers cheaper goods and quality products, and your support would be of great help to the DSWD, to our beneficiaries like our center residents,” DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Jerico Francis Javier said in a statement.

The Kadiwa ng Pasko program will be implemented in other areas in Metro Manila and will likely be expanded to include other regions. The grand launch is set on November 16.

In Manila, it will be held in all weekends of November.

The city government announced road closures from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Alvarez Street (from Rizal Avenue to Ipil Street) and one lane of Quiricada Street (from Ipil Street to Rizal Avenue).

Source: Philippines News Agency