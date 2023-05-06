PBBM attends royal reception; singles out ‘thriving’ PH-UK ties

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday night graced the royal reception hosted by King Charles III on the eve of the latter's historic coronation, at Buckingham Palace in London, the United Kingdom. Donning a barong with a Philippine flag lapel pin, Marcos was seen exchanging pleasantries with King Charles III, based on the photo released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on its official Facebook page on Saturday. The President was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, clad in an elegant Filipiniana dress. In a separate Facebook post, Marcos said he was 'deeply honored' to attend the royal reception with his wife at Buckingham Palace. He also emphasized the importance of the Philippines' 'thriving' relations with the UK. 'We underscore the thriving relationship between the Philippines and the United Kingdom, which has been promising in increasing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges for the Filipino people,' he said. Marcos flew to London to witness the Grand Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, was born in 1948 and became heir apparent on the accession of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to the website of the British Royal Family. Before he arrived in London, Marcos expressed his intent to further boost the economic relations and trade partnership between the Philippines and the UK. In a recent interview in Washington DC, Marcos said he would meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss new developments regarding the partnerships between the two countries.

Source: Philippines News Agency