PBBM assures gov’t readiness amid Mayon Volcano unrest

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the public that he is closely monitoring Mayon Volcano’s activity.

In a Twitter post, Marcos said he is coordinating with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and concerned local government units (LGUs) amid the volcano’s unrest.

Marcos said the government is ready for the possible worst-case scenario.

“Matapos itaas sa Alert Level 2 ang Bulkang Mayon, tayo ay patuloy na nakikipag-ugnayan sa @phivolcs_dost, @NDRRMC_OpCen, LGUs at iba pang ahensya upang siguraduhin na ang lahat ay handa sa posibleng pagbago ng sitwasyon (We continue to coordinate with Phivolcs, NDRRMC, LGUs, and other concerned government agencies to ensure our readiness to respond to the situation),” he said.

Marcos also advised the public to stay safe and alert.

“Mag-ingat po tayo (Let us be careful),” he said.

Marcos’ statement came the same day Phivolcs raised Mayon Volcano’s status from Alert Level 1 (abnormal) to Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest).

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that slight inflation of Mayon Volcano has been observed based on electronic tilt and GPS measurements and precise leveling survey, indicating the continued slow ascent of magma to the surface, which prompted the upgrading of the alert level.

“Magma has slowly ascended to the surface extruding lava that formed a lava dome. This time, the dome has increased in volume as more lava piled up,” Solidum said.

The sighting of the dome led to the upgrading of Mayon Volcano’s alert level from 0 to 1 on August 21.

Phivolcs told the public to be vigilant and refrain from entering the 6-km. radius permanent danger zone to avoid risks from explosions, rockfall, and landslides.

In case of ashfall events that may affect communities downwind of Mayon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask.

Aviation authorities were also urged to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

Source: Philippines News Agency