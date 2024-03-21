PBBM assured of PSAC commitment to help gov’t hit economic goals

MANILA: The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Thursday pledged to continue working with the Marcos administration to help attain its goal of transforming the economy. PSAC strategic lead convenor and Aboitiz Group president and chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz made the commitment, as he expressed the council's full support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s visionary approach to fostering economic growth. In a statement, Aboitiz lauded Marcos' strong resolve to attract more investments, enhance the Filipino workers' skills, and adopt new technologies to spur development in the country. 'I commend President Marcos Jr.'s forward-thinking approach to economic development, as outlined during the World Economic Forum (WEF) on East Asia. His focus on attracting investments, upskilling Filipino workers, and embracing new technologies reflects a strategic vision that resonates with the private sector's objectives,' he said. 'PSAC will continue to collaborate with the government in driving sustai nable growth and prosperity for the Philippines,' Aboitiz added. Aboitiz also commended Marcos for prioritizing the upskilling and reskilling of the Filipino workforce to meet the demands of the evolving economy. He said the training programs and technology transfer initiatives undertaken by the government would equip workers with the specialized skills needed to thrive in the global labor market. 'PSAC recognizes the crucial role of skilled labor in driving economic prosperity and supports initiatives aimed at enhancing the employability and productivity of Filipino workers,' Aboitiz said. Aboitiz said Marcos' forward-thinking approach is aligned with the private sector's objectives to foster an environment conducive to sustainable growth and development. 'PSAC stands ready to collaborate with the government in implementing policies and initiatives that promote investment, innovation, and inclusive economic progress,' he said. During the recent WEF forum at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos emphasized the importance of strategic investment partnerships between the private and public sectors. Aboitiz said PSAC supports Marcos in his bid to entice more investments in sectors that yield profitability and contribute to the growth and development of the economy. He said continued collaboration between the government and the private sector is vital in realizing the full potential of the Philippine economy and ensuring a brighter future for all Filipinos. 'As advocates for sustainable economic progress, we believe that targeted capital investment in emerging sectors such as the digital space, new technologies, and green industries will drive innovation and competitiveness,' he said. 'As the Philippines assumes its role as the strongest-performing Southeast Asian economy in 2024, PSAC remains committed to supporting President Marcos Jr.'s vision for a resilient and prosperous nation,' Aboitiz said. Source: Philippines News Agency