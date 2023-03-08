PBBM: Affected fishers to join cash-for-work oil spill cleanup

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Wednesday thousands of fishers in oil spill-affected areas could participate in the government's cash-for-work program.

In an interview, Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture (DA), said this would serve as a temporary source of income, considering the fishing halt after the MT Princess Empress sank in waters off Naujan town in Oriental Mindoro.

"'Yung mga mangingisda hindi makapangisda ngayon, bawal mangisda kaya't wala silang hanapbuhay. Pinalitan natin ng cash-for-work program dahil sila ngayon ang maglilinis (Fishermen cannot fish as of now, so they have no livelihood. That's why we [temporarily] replaced it with cash for work because they are the ones cleaning up)," he said.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), about 11,000 fishers are affected by the fishing ban, which may extend up to more than a month.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier said the oil spill cleanup may not be concluded with just a month-long drive.

However, the President expressed hope that with the identification of the location of the MT Princess Empress, the cleanup would not take long as that of the Guimaras oil spill.

'Hopefully less, kasi ang Guimaras na oil spill, apat na buwan bago na cleanup. Siguro naman this time, kasi mas bawas ng konti ang oil spill ay mas mabibilisan natin. Kahit na hindi sa isang buwan, hindi naman siguro natin paabutin ng apat na buwan (Because in the Guimaras oil spill, the cleanup took four months. Maybe this time, with a lower [volume] of oil spill, we could speed it up. Although it cannot be done in a month, we hope not to reach four months),' Marcos added.

The MT Princess Empress oil tanker sank off the coast of Naujan town, Oriental Mindoro on Feb. 28 after it experienced engine trouble brought by overheating while in transit to Iloilo province from Bataan province.

PHP4-M livelihood aid

Besides the cash-for-work opportunity, the BFAR earlier assured fishers it would provide equipment and training for fish processing.

'DA-BFAR National Director Demosthenes Escoto committed the initial allotment of PHP4,000,000, which will be used to implement immediate and alternative livelihood assistance for fisherfolk engaged in capture fishing while the provincial government enforces fishing ban in the affected areas,' the BFAR said on Tuesday.

The agency said this includes the provision of 10 smokehouses for fish processing.

'The raw materials for fish processing will be sourced from Occidental Mindoro and other nearby areas not affected by the oil spill,' it added.

The BFAR cited the implementation of the KADIWA Oplan ISDA, or the operation of market linkages for fish trade through cooperatives, as well as the provision of reefer vans for transportation support.

Escoto expressed the bureau's determination to provide aid to fishers amid the fishing ban.

'The DA-BFAR is determined to help our affected fisherfolk cope with the loss of income… We are implementing these immediate livelihood interventions, which will be coursed through the provincial agriculture office of Oriental Mindoro for a centralized and strategic distribution to our fisherfolk beneficiaries,' he said.

Meanwhile, the BFAR will sustain its laboratory testing for water and fish samples in cooperation with the provincial government until affected waters are recommended safe for fishing

Source: Philippines News Agency