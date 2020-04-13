PBA to help Asaytono after heart attack

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will be extending its help to former star Nelson Asaytono who suffered a heart attack last week.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that even Asaytono’s fellow legends will also do their part in giving Asaytono financial aid.

“Ina-arrange na natin paano maipapa-abot yung tulong ng PBA kasi nga naka ECQ pa tayo (We are now making arrangement on how to send PBA assistance because we are under enhanced community quarantine),” Marcial said.

The 53-year-old Asaytono suffered a heart attack while playing basketball in General Trias with Vice Mayor Maurito Sison and NLEX assistant vice president Ronald Dulatre last week.

Asaytono was rushed to the intensive care unit of a certain hospital in the General Trias. He is now doing fine after getting discharged on Saturday.

The six-foot-four forward was the second overall pick of the 1989 draft, arguably the most prolific draft class of all time which also featured eventual Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Benjie Paras, Zaldy Realubit, Bong Alvarez, Romy Dela Rosa, Dindo Pumaren, Elmer Cabahug, Ric-Ric Marata, and Ato Agustin.

Asaytono played for 17 seasons for four teams, Purefoods (now Magnolia), Pop Cola, San Miguel, and Red Bull, winning seven championships and making the All-Star Game 10 times.

Despite failing to win the MVP, which was the reason why he is controversially not included in the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players of All Time, Asaytono is ranked fifth in the league’s all-time scoring list with 12,268 points. Source: Philippines News Agency