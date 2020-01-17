PBA to donate to Taal eruption victims

The Philippine Basketball Association will hand out donations to victims of the Taal Volcano eruption in the province of Batangas.

Commissioner Willie Marcial, a native of Batangas City, said the league would give PHP1 million and 500 pairs of slippers to the Batangas provincial government, which will help in the relief operations for those heavily affected by the volcanic activity.

The cheque and the footwear will be given before Game 5 of the Governors' Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday night.

On the other hand, Ginebra guard LA Tenorio, a native of Nasugbu, said he would dedicate his team's campaign in the championship series against Meralco to the Taal Volcano victims.

"I told the players also na we dedicate this win and hopefully the championship on Friday to the fans in Batangas," Tenorio said after the Barangay took Game 4 against the Bolts on Wednesday night.

Now 3-1 up in the best-of-seven series, Ginebra can lock in its third Governors' Cup title in four seasons in Game 5 on Friday night.

"Walang ikakasaya ang mga Barangay fans natin sa Batangas kundi ang ipanalo namin ang championship (Nothing could make Barangay fans in Batangas happy other than our winning the championship)," Tenorio added.

With its back on the wall, Meralco needs to win the game to avoid elimination and force a Game 6 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue on Sunday night.

Source: Philippines News Agency