PBA eyeing April 11 start for Season 46

The upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season may start a bit later than anticipated.

Commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday said the planned opening of the league’s 46th season is now set a few days after its 46th founding anniversary.

“Ang napagusapan namin ng television [crew], April 11 na ang target natin (According to what we discussed with the television crew, we are now targeting an April 11 start),” Marcial said.

The PBA was planning to start the season right by the league’s anniversary on April 9, but moving the opening to April 11, Sunday, might mean bigger television viewership.

This season will mark the first time since 2010 that only two conferences will be played.

“We’re looking forward to a 10-month season in Season 46. Four months will be the All-Filipino (Philippine Cup) and six months will be the Governors’ Cup,” PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas said.

While the format of the Philippine Cup will likely remain the same, the Governors’ Cup gets a tweak in its schedule, leading to a longer tournament.

“The second conference is going to be a six-month, double round robin conference,” Vargas said, adding that the six-foot-five height limit for imports will still be enforced.

He also said a certain budget has been placed for the entire season, which will now start on April 11.

Vargas then expressed bullishness about the upcoming season, which will also mark the start of the 3×3 league.

“We’re looking good in spite of all the challenges in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020 where a lot of financials really hit bad. If we do this right in 2021, we will be able to recover our financial standing, if not equal to, a little lower than what we experienced in 2019,” he further said. “It is our hope that we are able to bring 10 months of basketball to the Philippines starting April 11.