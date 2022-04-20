A fire broke out just outside the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, forcing the postponement of the PBA 3×3 Second Conference Grand Finals on Wednesday.

The fire, according to eyewitness accounts, happened at the Red Gate side of the arena and smoke filled the venue while the game between Platinum Karaoke and Purefoods was ongoing.

The expansion of Gateway Mall is being built just outside Smart Araneta Coliseum’s Red Gate.

Eventually, all the players and team staff were advised to leave the arena immediately just as firefighters quickly entered “The Big Dome”.

According to the Twitter page “TXT Fire Philippines”, the fire was declared out by around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, but with everyone already evacuated, the Grand Finals of the 3×3 Second Conference has been deemed postponed.

Moments later, the league also announced that Game 6 of the Governors’ Cup Finals between Meralco and Ginebra will also be postponed.

Game 6 will now be played on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The arena was reserved for Game 7, but now the PBA has to find a venue for the rubber match, which could be set on Sunday night if the Bolts, down 2-3 against the Gin Kings, send the best-of-seven series to sudden death.

Source: Philippines News Agency