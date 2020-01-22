Pay hike for Soccsksargen workers takes effect Feb. 2

The initial PHP15 installment of the two-tranche PHP25 wage increase for private workers in Soccsksargen will take effect starting Feb. 2, an official said Wednesday.

Sisinio Cano, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Region 12 director, said Wage Order No. RBXII-21 will be deemed officially effective after the completion of its 15-day publication period, which started last Jan. 18.

Cano said the new daily wage rates will increase to PHP326 for non-agriculture workers and PHP305 for those in agriculture, retail and service sectors with the integration of additional PHP15 for the first tranche.

The second tranche of PHP10 will take effect on May 1, bringing the region's pay floor to P336 and PHP315, respectively, he said.

Cano said they are set to conduct a region-wide massive information campaign to ensure full compliance among employers on the new wage rates.

We expect our employers to cooperate and give the due wages to their workers, he told reporters.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry has signified to help inform employers regarding the wage increases through its Negosyo Centers. They will also tap local chambers of commerce and other business groups to facilitate the wider dissemination of the new wage order, he added.

Cano said they will monitor the compliance of employers to the wage increase and will assign teams to conduct worksite inspections and assessments.

Wage Order No. RBXII-21 was approved last Dec. 16 by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-12 and affirmed on Jan. 9 by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Cano said the issuance of the new wage order underwent proper consultations with the employers and workers, and backed up by studies on the region's socio-economic condition through data provided by various government agencies such as the National Economic and Development Authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency