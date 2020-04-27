‘Pawikan’ rescued by fisherman in Surigao Norte town

A hawksbill marine turtle locally known as “pawikan” was rescued by a local fisherman in Barangay Poblacion, Bacuag, Surigao del Norte, the Bacuag Municipal Police Office (BMPO) in Bacuag, Surigao del Norte posted in its Facebook account Monday (April 26).

Police said the turtle was rescued at around 7 a.m. Sunday (April 26) while the fisherman whom the report did not identify was checking his net upon his return to shore from an early morning fishing.

“The fisherman immediately informed the local police station about the “pawikan” trapped inside his fishing net,” BMPO said.

Police S/Sgt. Ceasar N. Cagas and Roel I. Rivamonte of the Bacuag Coastal Resource Management (CRM) immediately proceeded to the area to check the condition of the hawksbill turtle.

Rivamonte said the rescued turtle is 40-centimeter in length from fore to tail and has 34-centimeter carapace length with a weight of five kilos.

BMPO said the local police are regularly conducting information drive on Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act with the support of the local government and the CRM.

The hawksbill turtle, a critically endangered species, was immediately released after the conduct of measurement and tagging, the report said.

