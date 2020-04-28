Patients in ‘We Heal as One’ centers recovering: BCDA

The We Heal as One centers, or the government’s emergency patient care centers (PCCs), have recorded recoveries of patients with or suspected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official said Tuesday.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Vivencio Dizon said the PCC in New Clark City has sent home at least four patients in the past few days.

Dizon said the We Heal as One center in New Clark City has quarantined 10 patients.

There are also quarantined patients in Ninoy Aquino Stadium that recovered in the past days, he added.

The BCDA chief further said there are 400 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Abu Dhabi and Maldives that are quarantined at the World Trade Center.

The We Heal as One-World Trade Center has a capacity of 502 beds.

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs show that 22,016 overseas Filipinos were repatriated amid the Covid-19 pandemic as of April 27.

Dizon said the government, with the help of private contractors, will soon open two new quarantine sites — the PhilSport Arena in Pasig City and the mega-center quarantine facility in Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The We Heal as One center is part of the “locate, isolate, cure” strategy of the government to fight Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency