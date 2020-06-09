Patient dies of Covid-19 in Bataan

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here announced on Tuesday the death of a patient due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which brought the number of those who died from the dreaded disease to 10 in the province.

The new fatality was a 46-year-old man from Mariveles town, who became the 162nd case of coronavirus in this province.

The number of those who recovered, on the other hand, remained at 141 while active cases stayed at 11.

There are 227 newly-tested negative of the virus, mostly health workers and front-liners and those they had come in contact with.

They were tested with the use of the GenExpert PCR machine at the laboratory of the Bataan General Hospital with the assistance of the Philippine Red Cross and the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Hospital in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Those who were newly-tested were among the 2,647 found negative of the virus from a total of 2,873 who underwent laboratory tests.

Those still waiting for their test results are 64 individuals, the PHO report said.

