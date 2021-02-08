‘Pastor’ nabbed for extortion in Samar

MANILA – Police officers arrested a man posing as a pastor who demanded money from police applicants in exchange for facilitating their recruitment in Samar.

In a statement Saturday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Debold Sinas said the suspect, Paulo Mendoza, was nabbed by members of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) in an entrapment at the Bay Park Hotel in Barangay Capoocan, Calbayog City shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The operation was launched upon the complaints of two victims, Jhon Mico Amparado, 23, and Rodel Santelices, 25, both police applicants and natives of Calbayog City.

They said Mendoza introduced himself to them as a member of the clergy and asked for PHP20,000 because “the PNP chief was visiting the area”.

“Apparently, the suspect used my official visit to Calbayog City to further con the victims,” Sinas said.

IMEG agents are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify other cohorts of Mendoza.

Sinas reiterated an earlier warning to police applicants not to fall for similar criminal modus operandi of persons who claim to have connections to facilitate entry of recruits into the PNP.

“The recruitment system practically eliminates windows for “human intervention” in all stages from the documentation, general knowledge and aptitude test, medical examination, neuro-psychiatric screening, drug-testing, and agility test. All recruits are nameless and are recognized only as digital barcodes by an automated data-processing system.” he said. (PNA)