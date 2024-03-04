Passing of Jaclyn Jose ‘tragic loss’ to entertainment industry

MANILA: Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday said the death of actress Jaclyn Jose is a tragic loss to the entertainment industry. Estrada, a film actor, made this remark as he filed Senate Resolution 942 expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the family of the veteran actress who died of a heart attack on March 2 at the age of 60. He said Jose has made a remarkable imprint for her unique and world-class talent. 'Nakaukit na sa kasaysayan ng pelikulang Pilipino ang mga parangal at pagkilala sa natatanging galing at talento na mahirap matumbasan (The awards and recognition of her unique skill and talent are imprinted in the history of Filipino film and it is difficult to match it),' Estrada said. Jose pulled off one of the proudest moments for the Philippines when she became the first and the only Filipino actress and the first Southeast Asian to win the highly coveted Best Actress award at the 69th Cannes Film Festival for her dramatic portrayal of a drug-dealing matriarch in the Brillante M endoza film Ma' Rosa in 2016, beating other celebrated stars namely, Charlize Theron (The Last Face), Marion Cotillard (From the Land of the Moon) and Isabelle Huppert (Elle). Having been the first Filipino actress to receive the Cannes distinction, Estrada said Jose paved the way for Filipino artists to showcase their talents on the world stage, as her triumph became a testament to stories and voices worthy of international recognition. Her remarkable Cannes' nod paved the way for the filing of Senate Bill No. 1032, or the proposed World-Class Filmmakers' Incentives Act which seeks to promote the production of world-class Filipino films by granting tax perks. Jose's sterling career that spanned four decades and which earned her various recognitions from award-giving bodies such as Gawad Urian Awards, FAMAS Awards, Luna Awards, as well as a nomination at the Asian Film Awards, inspired generations of actors and film enthusiasts, Estrada said. "She brought life to her roles, making them feel real and relat able, transcending borders, and touching the hearts of those who watched. Her loss is a tragic one and will be felt deeply by the entire entertainment industry," Estrada said. Senator Robinhood Padilla, also an actor-turned politician, likewise extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Jose, born Mary Jane Sta Ana Guck. 'I am asking my colleagues here in the Senate to join me in offering condolences to her family on the sudden passing of our admired and beloved Jaclyn Jose,' Padilla said in his manifestation at the plenary. Source: Philippines News Agency