Passi City Hosts 18th National Scout Jamboree, Expects Economic Boost

Passi City - The 18th National Scout Jamboree, to be held from December 11 to 17, is anticipated to bring significant economic benefits to Passi City, with approximately 35,000 scouts and scoutmasters expected to attend. Passi Mayor Stephen Palmares, also the camp chief of the 80-hectare Pintados de Passi Camp, is overseeing the preparations for the event.

According to Philippines News Agency, the city government has allocated PHP30 million for the jamboree, in addition to external funding. The event is expected to attract numerous visitors and parents, which will likely boost local hotels, home-based accommodations, and other businesses. Palmares emphasized that beyond the economic impact, the event aims to provide an accessible opportunity for Ilonggos to participate in a national jamboree, which is often hindered by financial constraints. Hosting the event in Passi City significantly reduces the cost for local scouts. The mayor also reflected on the personal impact of scouting in teaching him discipline and survival skills. With the opening of the jamboree just three days away, preparations are well underway, including the installation of a 5,000-kilometer water line, 1,120 toilets and baths, development of the road network, and the installation of about 350 street lights. The camp is also equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots, and security measures have been bolster ed with 1,000 personnel and 3,000 volunteers. The jamboree will commence with a grand parade on Monday morning and a sub-camp campfire at night.