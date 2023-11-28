Passengers Reclaim Lost Valuables at Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Manila – Two passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) successfully retrieved valuables they had inadvertently left behind at Terminal 2 over the past two weeks, as reported by the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).

According to Philippines News Agency, An incident involved a man traveling to General Santos who left his wedding ring at a screening checkpoint. OTS spokesperson Kim Marquez explained, "Maybe after body frisking, he forgot that he had placed the ring on a tray. As a procedure, [the security screening officer] should wait for the passenger to return because they are not allowed to leave the area." If items are unclaimed, they are to be turned over to the airport's Lost and Found section.

Another passenger, bound for Tacloban City, Leyte, left a wallet containing an estimated PHP10,000 cash at the screening area. Security Screening Officer Shere Melody Docena promptly alerted the checkpoint supervisor, leading to the wallet's recovery by its owner.

Additionally, a passenger at Boracay gateway Caticlan Airport reclaimed a bag containing approximately PHP20,000 cash. Several electronic devices, including a laptop, tablet, mobile phone, and a smartwatch, were also returned to their respective owners, further highlighting the OTS's commitment to passenger security and property safety.