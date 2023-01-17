Passengers, crew safe as plane stalls on NAIA runway

MANILA: All the seven passengers and two crew members of a chartered flight that stalled on the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday were reported safe.

No other flights were affected when a King Air plane stalled on Runway 13/31 at 10:05 a.m. and was extracted at around 10:43. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the runway reopened at 10:48 a.m.

The incident happened during take off, and the flight was bound for Catarman in Samar province, the MIAA told the Philippine News Agency.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is currently investigating the incident, its spokesperson Eric Apolonio said.

Those who responded to assist were the MIAA medical team and Rescue and Firefighting Division, Airport Grounds Operation and Safety Division (AGOSD) and airport security.

Investigators from CAAP's Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board were also there, according to MIAA.

The AGOSD, meanwhile, conducted clearing operations and looked for possible debris before reopening the runway.

Source: Philippines News Agency