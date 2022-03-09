﻿Passengers, crew safe after CEB aircraft runway excursion

The 42 passengers and four cabin crew of a Cebu Pacific (CEB) turboprop aircraft are safe after the plane had a “runway excursion” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) 3 on Tuesday morning.

The incident, however, caused flight delays and diversion to a number of flights.

In an advisory, the CEB said Flight DG 6112 from Naga experienced runway excursion upon arrival at the airport at 11:45 a.m. The aircraft was towed from the runway shortly after 1 p.m.

All passengers, who were given assistance, safely deplaned with no reported injuries, the advisory read.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesperson Eric Apolonio said investigators are still probing the incident.

Meanwhile, as the incident caused runway obstruction a number of flights were diverted to Clark, while others experienced delays.

Monique Angue, a passenger onboard a flight from Boracay that was expected to arrive in Manila at 11:30 a.m., was among those whose flights got delayed.

“The pilot announced that due to air traffic, the flight would be diverted to Clark,” she told the Philippine News Agency.

Angue said all passengers were given refreshments. “The plane refueled as we waited for the NAIA runway to reopen,” she added.

NAIA runway 06/24 reopened at 1:33 p.m., Apolonio said.

As a result of the incident, the Philippine Airlines has announced the delay in the following flights:

1. PR720 MNL to London

Delay – 1hr 30 mins

2. PR5682 MNL to Dammam

Delay 1 hr 10 mins

3. PR658 MNL/Dubai

Delay 1 hr 5 mins

4. PR684 MNL/Doha

5. PR454 Gen San to MNL

2hr delayed dep from GenSan

Flights supposed to arrive in Manila but were diverted to Clark

1. PR592 Saigon/MNL

2. 2P2522 CGY/MNL

3. 2P2142 ILO/MNL

Consequential delays due to runway 13/31 congestion:

1. P9903 – PR1880 CEB/MNL 01:29 delay

2. P9917 – PR1814 DVO/MNL 0:20 delay

3. P9918 – PR1848 CEB/MNL 0:18 delay

4. P9924 – 2P2777/2778 MNL/TAG/MNL 0:50 delay

5. P9927 – 2P2525/2526 MNL/CGY/MNL 02:30 delay

6. P8615 – 2P2960 CBO/MNL 1:10 delay

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said some of their flights were able to proceed because another runway, like the runway 13/31, is open. “Runway 13/1 is being utilized for narrow-body (aircraft). The affected runway 06/24 is for wide-body aircraft,” Villaluna said.

As of 1:35 p.m., the Manila International Airport Authority is yet to release information on the total number of affected flights.

Source: Philippines News Agency